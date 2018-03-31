Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Director Acquires $24,400.00 in Stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $24,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARPO traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.75. 8,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing treatments for ocular disease. Its lead product candidate is AKB-9778. Its other two pipeline programs include AKB-4924 and ARP-1536. AKB-9778 is a small molecule activator of the Tie-2 pathway, which is being developed for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR).

