Aeternity (AE) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $369.49 million and $7.11 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00022521 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, Liqui and Mercatox. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00082488 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001377 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Coinbene, HitBTC, AEX, BigONE, Gate.io, Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.