Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Cap of $363.36 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00022533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, AEX and BigONE. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $363.36 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00084176 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001342 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HitBTC, Coinbene, Liqui, Mercatox, AEX, Gate.io and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

