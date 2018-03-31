AGCO Co. (AGCO) Receives $74.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.31.

Several analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,163.03, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AGCO had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other AGCO news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 1,316 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $71,129.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $268,581. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,754,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,468,000 after buying an additional 378,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,789,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,221,000 after buying an additional 223,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1,020.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,354,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,149,000 after buying an additional 2,143,931 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AGCO by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,149,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 122,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

