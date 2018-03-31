Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

Media coverage about Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agile Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0067225030417 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 132,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,731. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair cut Agile Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

