AI Doctor (AIDOC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.67 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. AI Doctor has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.67 million worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Bibox, CoinBene and OKEx. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00721895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014231 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00159510 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029674 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,775,241 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.