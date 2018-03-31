AidCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,959.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $90,959.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00719110 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00159986 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030480 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,101,886 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is not currently possible to purchase AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

