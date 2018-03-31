Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

News articles about Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Air Products & Chemicals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3150818636594 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,817.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.92. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/air-products-chemicals-apd-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-18.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.