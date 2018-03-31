Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Air Products & Chemicals has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Air Products & Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

APD stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $34,817.92, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

