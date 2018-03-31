Aj Teague Purchases 24,665 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague purchased 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.54 per share, for a total transaction of $605,279.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at $39,676,026.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 7th, Aj Teague purchased 20,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $497,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52,903.61, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 43,760,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,528 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,421,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,055 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 32,838,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,526,000 after purchasing an additional 405,354 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,989,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,130,000 after purchasing an additional 826,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 19,558,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

