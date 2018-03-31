Reviewing TriMas (TRS) & Alcoa (AA)

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alcoa and TriMas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcoa $11.65 billion 0.72 $217.00 million $3.01 14.94 TriMas $817.74 million 1.47 $30.96 million $1.40 18.75

Alcoa has higher revenue and earnings than TriMas. Alcoa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriMas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alcoa and TriMas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcoa 0 4 10 0 2.71 TriMas 0 3 1 0 2.25

Alcoa presently has a consensus target price of $58.46, suggesting a potential upside of 30.03%. TriMas has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Alcoa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alcoa is more favorable than TriMas.

Risk and Volatility

Alcoa has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriMas has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alcoa and TriMas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcoa 1.86% 7.20% 3.28% TriMas 3.79% 12.09% 6.14%

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling. The Company’s segments include Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy and Rolled Products. The Company’s Bauxite segment represents its global portfolio of bauxite mining assets. The Company’s Alumina segment represents its refining system across the world, and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it directly to internal and external smelter customers across the world. The Company’s Aluminum segment represents its smelter system across the world. Its Energy segment represents its portfolio of energy assets, with power production capacity of approximately 1,685 megawatts.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications. The Aerospace segment is a designer and manufacturer of a range of products for use in the aerospace industry. The Energy segment is a manufacturer and distributor of metallic and non-metallic gaskets, bolts, industrial fasteners and specialty products for the petroleum refining, petrochemical, oil field and industrial markets. The Engineered Components segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-pressure and acetylene cylinders for the transportation, storage and dispensing of compressed gases.

