Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Director James P. Cain Sells 618 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director James P. Cain sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $76,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at $431,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $124.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12,643.73, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($1.16). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $298.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.37 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,163,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,236,000 after buying an additional 867,397 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 91.1% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,011,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,385,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,075,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,694,000 after buying an additional 431,156 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 744,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,540,000 after buying an additional 312,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,875,000 after buying an additional 241,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

