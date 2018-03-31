Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,163,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,236,000 after purchasing an additional 867,397 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,439,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,807,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,075,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,694,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,163,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,466,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.37 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12,643.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($1.16). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $298.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

In related news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $604,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 29,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $3,631,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,514,051.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,618 shares of company stock worth $8,935,609. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are-position-raised-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.