Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.55.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24,784.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $909.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.38 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 2,553 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $310,521.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,600.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 6,079 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $707,048.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,266.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,229. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,786.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,944,000 after buying an additional 1,377,388 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $84,096,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,145,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,857,000 after buying an additional 414,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,558,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,647,000 after buying an additional 383,713 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

