ALIS (ALIS) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $17,965.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, EtherDelta and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00726421 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160927 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029697 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,538,647 tokens. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALIS is a social media platform specialized for the Japanese market. It is inspired by Steemit and has a similar rewards system. The ALIS ecosystem is powered by an Ethereum token, ALIS. Content creators are rewarded with for their work according to its rating. “

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

