ALIS (CRYPTO:ALIS) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One ALIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta, CoinExchange and YoBit. ALIS has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $19,441.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00722159 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014192 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00159440 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030346 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS was first traded on August 25th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,538,647 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALIS is a social media platform specialized for the Japanese market. It is inspired by Steemit and has a similar rewards system. The ALIS ecosystem is powered by an Ethereum token, ALIS. Content creators are rewarded with for their work according to its rating. “

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

