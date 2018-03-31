Alleghany (Y) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

Headlines about Alleghany (NYSE:Y) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alleghany earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.5799190279257 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.50.

NYSE Y traded up $9.48 on Friday, reaching $614.44. 104,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9,456.85, a PE ratio of 301.20 and a beta of 0.93. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $521.07 and a 12 month high of $639.42.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.39 by $3.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Alleghany will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 530 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.38, for a total value of $323,501.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

