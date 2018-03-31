Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE ATI opened at $23.68 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2,975.65, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 2.37.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $909.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 19,684.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/allegheny-technologies-ati-downgraded-to-sell-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.