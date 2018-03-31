Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Insmed, Inc. (INSM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Insmed worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,960,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,615,000 after buying an additional 2,312,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,830,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,159,000 after buying an additional 817,915 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 225,394 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company has a market cap of $1,725.44, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.13. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). equities analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases segment. Its lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation (LAI), which is in late-stage development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).

