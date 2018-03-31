Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.95 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $465,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,419 shares in the company, valued at $849,773.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $9,524,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,759.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $199.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,782.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.09 and a 12 month high of $217.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. UBS raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

