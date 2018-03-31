Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2,279.60, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

