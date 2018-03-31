UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Stake Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of UGI worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares in the company, valued at $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Perreault purchased 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7,685.29, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. UGI’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

