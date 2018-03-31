Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.68% of FTD Companies worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTD Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTD Companies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:FTD opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.08. FTD Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/alliancebernstein-l-p-sells-31674-shares-of-ftd-companies-inc-ftd-updated.html.

FTD Companies Profile

FTD Companies, Inc (FTD) is a floral and gifting company. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, Florist, International and Provide Commerce. Through its Consumer segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products for consumers, primarily in the United States and Canada. Through its Florist segment, the Company is a provider of products and services to its floral network members, which include traditional retail florists and other non-florist retail locations, primarily in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FTD Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTD Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.