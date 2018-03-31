Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 69,250 Shares of MasTec (MTZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of MasTec worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MasTec by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised MasTec to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,896.91, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. MasTec has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $1,376,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia L. Johnson sold 29,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,513,213.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,992.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,214. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company, which engages in designing, building, installing, and maintaining infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions; Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, and maintenance of communications infrastructure primarily related to wireless and wire line communications and install to the home, and to a lesser extent, infrastructure for electrical utilities.

