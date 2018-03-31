Allianz (ALV) Given a €217.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €217.00 ($267.90) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €203.00 ($250.62) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €230.00 ($283.95) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS set a €230.00 ($283.95) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €206.30 ($254.69).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €183.40 ($226.42) on Thursday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($206.54) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($255.31).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty and life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

