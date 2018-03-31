Allianz (ALV) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €239.00 ($295.06) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Commerzbank set a €240.00 ($296.30) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €213.00 ($262.96) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group set a €222.00 ($274.07) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS set a €230.00 ($283.95) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €206.30 ($254.69).

FRA:ALV opened at €183.40 ($226.42) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($206.54) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($255.31).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty and life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

