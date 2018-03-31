Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Stake in CorVel Co. (CRVL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,301,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $2,226,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CorVel by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CorVel stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.38, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 23.74%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

