Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $236,000 Position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,326,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,901,000 after buying an additional 4,298,239 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,618,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,348,000 after buying an additional 874,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,416,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,732,000 after buying an additional 177,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,996,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,576,000 after buying an additional 431,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,721.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $278.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.99 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

