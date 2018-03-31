Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,408 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cinemark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.91 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cinemark to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.12.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,387.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.92 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $261,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,139.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

