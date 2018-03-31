Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,721 Shares of Piper Jaffray (PJC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Piper Jaffray were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Piper Jaffray by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Piper Jaffray by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Jaffray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Piper Jaffray by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Piper Jaffray by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Piper Jaffray in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piper Jaffray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of NYSE PJC opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,262.33, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Piper Jaffray has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $99.80.

Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter. Piper Jaffray had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Piper Jaffray’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In other news, insider Francis E. Iv Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew S. Duff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $4,672,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,261,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Jaffray Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets and Asset Management. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

