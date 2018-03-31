Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $278,000 Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Shore Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. FSI Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.31. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $19.80.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 17.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-takes-278000-position-in-shore-bancshares-inc-shbi.html.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company acts as the parent company to several financial institution and insurance entities. The Company has two business segments: Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. Its Community Banking segment provides services to consumers and small businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.