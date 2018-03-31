Allied Minds (LON:ALM) PT Lowered to GBX 110

Allied Minds (LON:ALM) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 175 ($2.42) to GBX 110 ($1.52) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.58) target price on shares of Allied Minds in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of LON ALM remained flat at $GBX 105 ($1.45) during midday trading on Friday. Allied Minds has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 390.20 ($5.39).

In other Allied Minds news, insider Michael Turner sold 111,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £176,002.52 ($243,164.58).

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

