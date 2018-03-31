Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Upgraded by Numis Securities to Buy

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Allied Minds (LON:ALM) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. Numis Securities currently has GBX 168 ($2.32) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 187 ($2.58).

LON:ALM opened at GBX 105 ($1.45) on Thursday. Allied Minds has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 390.20 ($5.39).

In related news, insider Michael Turner sold 111,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.18), for a total value of £176,002.52 ($243,164.58).

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

