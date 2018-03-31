Altair Engineering (ALTR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,982.96 and a PE ratio of -49.78.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc is a United States-based software company. The Company is focused on developing engineering software and computing technologies. The Company’s products include HyperWorks, solidThinking, PBS Works, and Carriots. The Company offers a range of solutions such as product engineering, industrial design, and tailored solutions.

