Alteryx (AYX) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -0.02

News coverage about Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alteryx earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 43.0252217372427 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $34.14 on Friday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,019.89 and a PE ratio of -110.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $524,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 40,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,362,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,552 shares of company stock worth $10,309,587 in the last 90 days.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/alteryx-ayx-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-02.html.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.