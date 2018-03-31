Altona Energy (LON:ANR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

LON:ANR opened at GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Tuesday. Altona Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Get Altona Energy alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altona Energy’s (ANR) Corporate Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/altona-energy-anr-receives-corporate-rating-from-northland-securities-updated.html.

About Altona Energy

Altona Energy Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the evaluation and development of the Company’s coal resources in the Arckaringa Basin of South Australia. The Company holds interest in Arckaringa Project, which consists of coal resources of approximately 7.8 billion tons. The Company operates through the segment of evaluation of the Arckaringa coal to chemicals project in South Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Altona Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altona Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.