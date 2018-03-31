Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Advantage Investment Management LLC

Advantage Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,373,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.97 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.99.

NYSE MO opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

