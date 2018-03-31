Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ACH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,711. Aluminum Corp. of China has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 169,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China by 496.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 165,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China in the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the period. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Corp. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco) is an aluminum producer with operations in bauxite and coal mining, alumina refining and primary aluminum smelting. The Company operates through alumina segment, including the mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials, and production and sale of alumina, as well as alumina-related products; primary aluminum segment includes the procurement of alumina, other raw materials, supplemental materials and electricity power, the production and sale of primary aluminum and aluminum-related products; trading segment is engaged in the trading of alumina, primary aluminum, other non-ferrous metal products, and crude fuels; energy segment includes coal mining and power generation, including conventional coal-fire power generation and renewable energy generation, such as wind power and photovoltaic power, and corporate and other operating segment includes corporate and other aluminum-related research, development, and other activities.

