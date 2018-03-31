American Assets Trust (AAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded American Assets Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on American Assets Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded American Assets Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,577.10, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 10.16%. analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 94,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,042,148.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 132,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,193,330.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 864,929 shares of company stock worth $28,061,530. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,592,000 after buying an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 227,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

