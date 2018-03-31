Morgan Stanley Lowers American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) to Buy

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NYSE:AXL opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,693.98, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 5.38%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Thanopoulos sold 116,901 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,845,866.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,811.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto L. Satine sold 25,349 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $380,488.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,751 shares of company stock worth $5,138,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1,415.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 76.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (AAM) manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its driveline and drivetrain systems include components that transfer power from the transmission and deliver it to the drive wheels.

