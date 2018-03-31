American National BankShares (AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMNB. BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ AMNB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.60. 25,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.20, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.73. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.64%. equities research analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National BankShares announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase 300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American National BankShares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American National BankShares by 20.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American National BankShares by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American National BankShares during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American National BankShares by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

