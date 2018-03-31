American River Bankshares (AMRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price target on shares of American River Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.85, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 14.53%. equities research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

American River Bankshares announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase 310,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Kevin Bender sold 4,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $73,218.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,229.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

