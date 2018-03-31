American Science & Engineering (ASEI) versus Precision Castparts (PCP) Critical Survey

American Science & Engineering (NASDAQ: ASEI) and Precision Castparts (NYSE:PCP) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get American Science & Engineering alerts:

This table compares American Science & Engineering and Precision Castparts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Science & Engineering N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precision Castparts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of American Science & Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of American Science & Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Science & Engineering pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Precision Castparts pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Profitability

This table compares American Science & Engineering and Precision Castparts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Science & Engineering 0.19% 0.15% 0.13% Precision Castparts 15.17% 12.16% 6.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Science & Engineering and Precision Castparts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Science & Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Castparts 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Science & Engineering Company Profile

American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E) is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling X-ray inspection and other detection products. The Company manufactures X-ray inspection products that can be used to inspect parcels, baggage, vehicles, pallets, cargo containers and people. The Company offers its products for homeland security, force protection, public safety and other critical defense and security applications. The Company’s products and services are grouped into approximately five areas: cargo inspection systems, which include OmniView Gantry System, Z Portal System, Sentry Portal System, CarView System and ASE Connect; mobile cargo inspection systems, which include Z Backscatter Van; parcel and personnel screening inspection systems, which include Gemini System, SmartCheck System and MINI Z System; custom products, and service and support.

Precision Castparts Company Profile

Precision Castparts Corp. is a manufacturer of metal components and products. The Company has three business segments: Investment Cast Products, Forged Products and Airframe Products. The Company’s Investment Cast Products segment manufactures investment castings and provides related investment casting materials and alloys, for aircraft engines, industrial gas turbine (IGT) engines, airframes, armaments, medical prostheses, unmanned aerial vehicles and other industrial applications. The Company’s Forged Products segment manufactures forged components from titanium and nickel-based alloys, and nickel, titanium and cobalt-based alloys for aerospace and non-aerospace markets, which include products for oil and gas, chemical processing and pollution control applications. The Company’s Airframe Products segment manufactures fasteners, fastener systems, fluid fittings, aerostructures and precision components, primarily for aerospace applications.

Receive News & Ratings for American Science & Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Science & Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.