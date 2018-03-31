Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Insider Buys C$50,000.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 53,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$56,175.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 21,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$22,260.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 56,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$56,200.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 54,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$58,968.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 152,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 30,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$32,940.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 65,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$67,568.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$59,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ARG traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.00. 123,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,461. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.35.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of C$46.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.57 million.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

