Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to Hold

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen underperformed its industry in the past year. Also, sluggishness in the ABCS segment is a concern. AmerisourceBergen faces headwinds, thanks to the slowdown in hepatitis C revenues and conversion of branded drugs to the lower price generics. Further, a temporary slowdown in PharMEDium's growth is expected to mar the company’s bottom line. In this regard, the company faced lower-than-expected production at PharMEDium's Memphis facility in the last quarter. However, AmerisourceBergen's strong guidance instills investor’s optimism on the stock. Solid performance in the Pharmaceutical Distribution Segment and World Courier business holds promise. Notably, the company's World Courier unit recently obtained global Good Distribution Practices (GDP) designation. Further, the recent takeover of H.D. Smith, the largest independent wholesaler in the United States, is also a positive.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

NYSE ABC opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18,937.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,083,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Mauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $97,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,809 shares of company stock worth $14,988,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

