Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $92,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 279,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 740,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after buying an additional 104,871 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $170.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122,841.44, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $152.16 and a one year high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $289,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.26.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

