Amino Technologies Plc (AMO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.13 on April 27th

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.13 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Amino Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AMO opened at GBX 200 ($2.76) on Friday. Amino Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 175.50 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 222 ($3.07).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMO shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.59) target price on shares of Amino Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.36) target price on shares of Amino Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amino Technologies from GBX 220 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, insider Mark Carlisle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,550 ($13,194.25).

Amino Technologies Company Profile

Amino Technologies Plc is engaged in providing Internet protocol (IP)/Cloud video software and device solutions. The Company develops a range of products and solutions designed to help broadband network operators deliver entertainment and associated connected home services to the consumer. It operates through the development and sale of broadband network software and systems segment.

