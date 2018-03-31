AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $2.17 Million Holdings in WGL Holdings Inc (WGL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in WGL were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WGL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WGL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WGL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WGL by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of WGL in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WGL in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGL stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,296.19, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. WGL Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $86.89.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. WGL had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $652.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.30 million. analysts expect that WGL Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is a boost from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. WGL’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About WGL

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

