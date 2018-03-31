IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 269.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 9,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.56, for a total value of $2,437,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 8,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,772,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock worth $15,095,172 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $233.38 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $116.82 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The stock has a market cap of $12,615.62, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

