Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,438 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 580,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $15.60 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $101,598.13, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 16.87%. sell-side analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 28,620,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.39%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

